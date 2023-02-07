Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2023, 4:17 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success.

Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.

“I did nothing to get here, let’s be honest,” Gordon told Fernando Ramirez.

A 2015 first-round draft pick who made two Pro Bowls with the Chargers and then signed a free agent contract with the Broncos, Gordon now finds himself as just another practice squad player.

“I expected to be here in Denver right now,” he said. “I’m here with the Chiefs, ironically.”

Gordon said he is trying to look on the bright side, knowing that many football players would gladly trade places with him right now.

“This situation is not what I wanted, being on the practice squad. Never in a million years did I think I’d be here. But I’m here, I’m blessed,” Gordon said. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad

  2. “It’s a humbling experience?” Doesn’t he mean “fumbling experience?”

  4. Well, give the guy credit, he could be complaining. And being on the practice squad means anyone could pick him up at any time…. So if he had other options, he’d be elsewhere. I’m a pretty big Chiefs fan and forgot he was on the roster…. But I was equally surprised that they let Ronald Jones get a few carries last week too. KC is a place that veteran RB’s come to die; McCoy, Bell, Ingram…. I’d be surprised if KC will ever get another veteran RB the way they’re kind of castoff, despite being on the roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.