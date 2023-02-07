“Clean Zone” litigation throws some dirt on The Shield

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2023, 5:09 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Previews
Getty Images

The NFL generally has a habit of getting what it wants. When it specifically comes to the Super Bowl, the NFL gets everything that it wants, all the time.

Unless it doesn’t.

In a lengthy article regarding the concept of a “Clean Zone” in each Super Bowl host city, ESPN.com explains that the NFL and Phoenix lost in court last week on the question of whether rules against building owners posting ads without the league’s approval violates the Constitution.

The case was sparked by a resolution passed in 2022 creating a “Clean Zone” that encompassed nearly all of the downtown area, starting three weeks before the game and lasting one week after. It banned all “temporary signage . . . that has not been authorized by the NFL and/or [the Host Committee].”

A man who owns a building in downtown Phoenix filed suit last month alleging that the resolution improperly infringed on his rights by limiting his ability to sell advertising it. A judge struck down the ordinance, calling it “unconstitutional.”

The ruling shows that, even though the NFL believes it has the power to take over any city in which the Super Bowl is held, that authority has limitations. And those limitations include not being able to prevent those who own buildings in the “Clean Zone” from posting any advertisements they want.

Whether different courts in different cities would reach the same conclusion remains to be seen. But it’s an important development, and it will surely invite more efforts to blow holes in the NFL’s practice of bowling over anyone who may want to do something other than what the league wants them to do.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to ““Clean Zone” litigation throws some dirt on The Shield

  2. I see why each side wants what they want. But the owners of the building get the say on the building. What the NFL can do thoughis pay for the advertising space and put nothing in it.

  4. Wow, the NFL is really too big for it’s britches if they think they can pull crap like this…

  5. I hope the owner has a mural painted on his building this week – a big middle finger….

  6. They still succeeded in making Radio Row a “clean zone” with no fans this year. SMH the No Fun League always lives up to its name.

  7. domefieldadvantage says:
    February 7, 2023 at 5:46 pm
    I hope the owner has a mural painted on his building this week – a big middle finger….

    ————————————

    No, he’s going to rent out the space the mural would have gone for a premium, paid by the NFL.

  8. Brilliant, I definitely side with the building owner. Advertising space goes to the highest bidder, whether that’s the NFL or anyone else. His building, his rules.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.