Darius Slay still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2023, 12:21 PM EST
NFL: FEB 06 Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Getty Images

Almost three years after the Lions traded him to the Eagles, Darius Slay still has a beef with former Detroit head coach Matt Patricia.

Slay, at the Super Bowl this week with the Eagles, said it still fuels him remembering that when he told Patricia he was working out in the offseason with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib, Patricia responded by telling Slay that he’s not as good as them.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said, via MassLive.com. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Slay said that from the moment Patrica arrived in Detroit, he made players feel like they weren’t respected there.

“I mean, it was weird how he came in like he was just bigger and better than all of us,” Slay said. “He acted like we asked to be here. You know, we do get selected. . . . That was crazy. That was a first.”

As it turned out, Slay got the last laugh. The Lions got just a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for trading Slay to the Eagles, but in Philadelphia Slay has shown he’s an elite cornerback. It was a great trade for the Eagles, one of the many great moves that has them in the Super Bowl.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Darius Slay still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia

  1. So it worked out better for him but still a beef? Grow up and try to be a professional.

  2. Slay gets to play in a Super Bowl and the respect he deserves. The Lions got rid of Patricia and are an emerging team with a bright near term future. Matt Patricia, meanwhile, is relegated to BB’s personal valet or equipment manager or whatever it is he does there, now. Karma, baby.

  4. That’s how respect in results-based athletics works. You get the respect after you get the results, not before.

    And Patricia was not wrong.

  6. So since he said that you have been busting your tail to train into being that level just to show him? My big takeaway from that is that it’s the first time I have heard anyone describe Patricia coaching effectively.

  7. Interesting insight into Patricia( I get that a coach must command respect and authority, BUT is DISRESPECTING the players unnecessarily the way to do that?

    No wonder Patricia bombed out with the Lions.

  8. Maybe Patricia was talking about Slay as a tackler, where he ranks among the worst I’ve ever seen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.