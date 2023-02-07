Darius Slay still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia

Getty Images

Almost three years after the Lions traded him to the Eagles, Darius Slay still has a beef with former Detroit head coach Matt Patricia.

Slay, at the Super Bowl this week with the Eagles, said it still fuels him remembering that when he told Patricia he was working out in the offseason with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib, Patricia responded by telling Slay that he’s not as good as them.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said, via MassLive.com. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Slay said that from the moment Patrica arrived in Detroit, he made players feel like they weren’t respected there.

“I mean, it was weird how he came in like he was just bigger and better than all of us,” Slay said. “He acted like we asked to be here. You know, we do get selected. . . . That was crazy. That was a first.”

As it turned out, Slay got the last laugh. The Lions got just a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for trading Slay to the Eagles, but in Philadelphia Slay has shown he’s an elite cornerback. It was a great trade for the Eagles, one of the many great moves that has them in the Super Bowl.