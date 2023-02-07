Garrett Wilson: I see all that stuff about Aaron Rodgers, will just let it all play out

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a standout rookie season despite the team’s shabby quarterback play, so it’s no surprise to hear that he’s paying close attention to what the team will be doing at the position this offseason.

During a Tuesday appearance on PFT Live, Wilson said he believes the Jets are “close” and acknowledged “the offensive side of the ball let us down” late in the season. The Jets have already made one change with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Mike LaFleur as the offensive coordinator and they’re expected to add a veteran quarterback at some point this offseason.

Hackett’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers has led the Packers quarterback to be mentioned as a possible addition to the team and Wilson told us that he’s keeping tabs on everything while trying not to get too far ahead of where things are actually going.

“I see all that stuff,” Wilson said. “I’m not gonna lie, I see all of it. Initially, I see the Aaron Rodgers thing and I’m waiting on it to happen. We hire Hackett and I’m waiting on it to happen. Now, let me just let all of it play out.”

There won’t be anything to play out on the Rodgers front until he’s back from a darkness isolation retreat, so Wilson probably won’t be getting any word on the direction the Jets will go for a little while.