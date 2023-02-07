JuJu Smith-Schuster gets $1 million if Chiefs win and he plays 50 percent of snaps

February 7, 2023
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed one of the NFL’s most incentive-heavy contracts this offseason, and his last chance to hit a major incentive is on Super Bowl Sunday.

If the Chiefs win and Smith-Schuster plays at least 50 percent of their offensive snaps, he gets another $1 million.

Smith-Schuster’s contract was sold as a one-year, $10.75 million deal. As PFT reported at the time, that was a misrepresentation of Smith-Schuster’s deal, which had only a $3.25 million base. The other $7.5 million came in incentives that, at the time of the signing, looked pretty tough for Smith-Schuster to hit.

But Smith-Schuster has already hit most of them. Here’s a look at how the contract was structured and how Smith-Schuster’s season has gone:

For at least 40 receptions, Smith-Schuster would another $500,000. For at least 50 receptions, that number would become $1 million. And at 65 receptions, it maxed out at $1.5 million. Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes, so he got the $1.5 million.

For at least 500 receiving yards, Smith-Schuster would get another $500,000. For at least 650 receiving yards, it would become $1 million. And at 900 yards, the amount reached the limit of $1.5 million. Smith-Schuster had 933 yards, so he hit the $1.5 million again.

For playing 45 percent of the Chiefs’ snaps, Smith-Schuster would get $500,000. For playing 65 percent he would get $1.5 million. Smith-Schuster played 67 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps, so he got the $1.5 million.

For being selected as one of the four AFC wide receivers on the original Pro Bowl roster, Smith-Schuster would have made another $1 million, but he was not selected.

By hitting 65 catches and 900 yards, Smith-Schuster also made himself eligible for two postseason incentives: $1 million for playing at least 50 percent of snaps in the AFC Championship Game if the Chiefs win, and $1 million for playing at least 50 percent of snaps in the Super Bowl if the Chiefs win.

Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, he played only 45 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in the AFC Championship Game, so he missed out on that incentive. But he can still get $1 million for playing 50 percent of snaps in the Super Bowl, if the Chiefs win.

Add it all up, and Smith-Schuster so far this season has made his $3.25 million base and $4.5 million in incentives, for $7.75 million so far. He can push it to $8.75 million on Sunday, and then he can hit free agency in March, knowing that he bet on himself with an incentive-heavy contract, and it paid off.

9 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster gets $1 million if Chiefs win and he plays 50 percent of snaps

  1. I wish more contracts were like this, earn the money in the now not on what you did in the past.

  2. I thought he’d be a big time bust, but he has done very well. Andy Reid has stopped his shenanigans and gotten him to focus. His numbers are not absurd or anything, but he has been very reliable.

  3. All contracts should be like this. A very basic base salary with performance goals commensurate with the position that the player is hired to do. You’d see more players rise up (and more whiners who think they are being denied by others who work harder). Contracts should be one year only with each player having the right to move on.

  7. That 50% snaps thing should not have been agreed to by his agent. This is totally up to the coaches and out of his control. Stupid.

  8. He’s mediocre. He sucked his last few years in Pitt and only puts up decent but not good numbers because Mahomes can extend plays.

  9. Compensation in the entertainment business is absurd. People complain about the difference between what CEO’s make compared to the average worker.

