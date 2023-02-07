Kadarius Toney says he “definitely” will play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs have termed wide receiver Kadarius Toney as questionable to play on Sunday with an ankle injury, but Toney says there’s no question about it.

Toney told USA Today he’s “definitely” playing in the Super Bowl.

A first-round pick of the Giants in 2021, Toney was a disappointment in New York but has become an important part of the offense since he was traded to Kansas City during the 2022 season. After Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve and officially ruled out of Super Bowl LVII this week, Toney became even more important.

So it’s good news in Kansas City that Toney is good to go.