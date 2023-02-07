Mark Andrews: If you’re not passing well, you’re going to fall behind

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2023, 2:14 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are still looking for a new offensive coordinator and one key member of the unit knows what he wants to see from the eventual hire.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a guest on PFT Live in Arizona on Tuesday and said that a key for the incoming coordinator will be to build an offense that changes the narrative that Baltimore is a bad place for receivers to play.

“This is such a pass happy league. If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind,” Andrews said.

Andrews has led the team in catches for the last four seasons and the only player who challenged him for the lead was Hollywood Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals before last season. Whether it is Lamar Jackson or someone else playing quarterback, breaking that tradition will be crucial for the team’s next coordinator.

2 responses to “Mark Andrews: If you’re not passing well, you’re going to fall behind

  2. Maybe they should sign actual receivers who can get separation and catch the ball . The top wideouts on that team would be lucky to be the third or fourth option elsewhere. They’ve blown the chances they had with a cheap great quarterback and it’ll be a good long while before the ravens get to the afc championship again let alone Superbowl . Jackson will be elsewhere at the beginning of the next nfl season and the Ravens will be rebuilding again through the draft . ( How many times now under the current regimes era)

    They may be better off without Jackson though , you see guys like Mahomes and Hurts elevate their team in high stakes playoff games – Jackson does the opposite – he deters from the team in the playoffs and brings everyone down around him . You can see it in his teammates faces during those moments , lack of belief ..

