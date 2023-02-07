Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

Getty Images

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season.

They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going all in that the Eagles showed all year. For Suh, it also fit his desire to only play for a team that was positioned to make a serious run at a championship.

“I wasn’t going to go to any old team,” Suh said, via Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I didn’t want to go to a place I didn’t feel comfortable with and didn’t feel that I had an opportunity to be successful and win. I’m not going to name names, but there’s a team right now in the bottom half of the NFL that really wanted me before the season started, and I said, ‘I just don’t see it.'”

Suh said that his goal has been “to pave the way and represent my position in an elite manner” over the course of his career and he’s been named an All-Pro three times since entering the league. This is also the third time that Suh has been to the Super Bowl — he lost Super Bowl LIII with the Rams and won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers — and a second win would further his claim to be one of the elite players of his generation.