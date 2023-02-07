Pro Bowl games draw 6.28 million viewers

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2023, 12:09 PM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Pro Bowl games is here to stay. It will never die.

The NFL’s shift from two-hand touch football in full pads to flag football has generated a sufficiently large TV audience to justify a continuation.

Via SportsMediaWatch.com, ESPN generated a total audience of 6.28 million for Sunday’s activities, televised primarily by ABC and ESPN.

That’s down from 6.7 million last year, but up from the “virtual” Madden-style Pro Bowl of 5.96 million.

The NFL’s all-star flag-football game won the weekend, beating NASCAR’s race at the Los Angeles Coliseum (3.65 million) the NHL All-Star Game on ABC (1.5 million).

So, no, the Pro Bowl games are going nowhere. From more than six million viewers to a full stadium of fans, it will definitely be back in 2024.

24 responses to “Pro Bowl games draw 6.28 million viewers

  1. I’m calling BS on this! First of all; NASCAR and the NHL don’t touch ratings of the top most popular professional and sports leagues on their best day! Second, ESPN and the NFL has cornered the cable and streaming market around most sports. Also, this doesn’t report on who didn’t watch any of it or had no power to watch due to power outages over the weekend.

  3. Lol. People watched that crap? Wow. Name an all pro team and have them at a stadium to meet fans, sign autographs, pictures, selfies etc. I really don’t understand what would cause a person to watch. Athletic privilege trumps all!!

  4. I think word may spread that it’s fun to watch, mostly because the players looked like they were having fun.

  8. Skewed very well with the 75-90 demo. Guys with velcro shoes really dug it. A velcro-shoe guy in my family was glued to it

  15. “So, no, the Pro Bowl games are going nowhere.”

    I don’t care because I haven’t watched it in 20-25 years and have no plans to start again. I did, however, enjoy reading Eli’s smack talk about beating Peyton.

  19. A great weekend of events. It was actually much more enjoyable than any regular season game, and probably even better than the upcoming Super Bowl that 30 fanbases don’t care about.

  22. It’s the official Garbage Time Bowl!

    It’s like watching the Raiders or Lions play a regular season game.

  23. Pretty much garbage, but Justin Jefferson is electric no matter what he is doing, so people will tune in.

  24. I would have rather have read a book in a language I did not understand. Painful to watch. Had to turn it off.

