Report: Four Colts head coaching candidates would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

The Colts may not need to hire a new defensive coordinator once they settle on a new head coach.

The team is still going through the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Frank Reich and that process has progressed to the point where the team has discussed who they would like to fill out their coaching staff.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that four of those candidates have said that they would like to keep Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator. That word comes after Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Colts have blocked Bradley from interviewing for other defensive coordinator openings around the league.

It’s not clear which candidates have expressed that preference, but interim head coach Jeff Saturday worked with him in 2022, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was on the same Chargers staff, and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris worked with Bradley when both men were assistants with the Buccaneers.