Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap

Posted by Charean Williams on February 7, 2023, 11:32 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky is under contract with the Steelers for 2023.

The Steelers, though, signed him as a starting quarterback, and he now is a backup to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky would rank among the highest-paid backups in the league with $8 million in base salary and a salary cap hit of $10.625 million in 2023.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers want Trubisky back, but adds that “might not be as simple as it sounds.”

The Steelers likely will ask Trubisky to take a pay cut, which would entail a new contract for the veteran quarterback. Trubisky, of course, would have to agree.

Third quarterback Mason Rudolph is scheduled for free agency, and per Dulac, the veteran backup “has no intention of re-signing with the Steelers after being demoted last season.”

Thus, Trubisky’s departure would leave the Steelers in search of two backups.

The $7.6 million that Trubisky and Rudolph counted against the cap was the most of any backup quarterback duo in the league in 2022. The Steelers believe in investing in their backup quarterbacks, but they have some decisions to make as they head into the offseason.

12 responses to “Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap

  3. After under performing the past couple of years, Trubisky should embrace any role he’s offered. Will he want to go someplace where he can compete as a starter? Sure, but at this point, such a role won’t be in the offering. Taking a pay cut to hold a clipboard on the sidelines is going to sting his ego and pocketbook a bit, but there’s worse things in the world than being paid $5-6 million dollars to be an NFL backup. Who knows, if he winds up on the field and performs well, an offer to start may wind up in his lap again.

  6. Starting QBs are now paid ~$35-45 million per season. I don’t understand why so many teams decide to go as cheap as possible on backup QBs. $10 million for a good backup is worth it, IMO. I’m not saying Trubisky is that guy, but I’d consider him better than a lot of backups around the league. Or you’ve got guys like Foles, Keenum or Tyrod Taylor – those guys are worthwhile backups that should be paid more than a couple million per year.

    You can’t tell me Miami couldn’t have used a better backup this year, or SF in the playoffs.

  7. Trubisky can win games as a backup, but there’s plenty of cheaper options out there. Matt Ryan for example :).

  9. The $7.6 million that Trubisky and Rudolph counted against the cap was the most of any backup quarterback duo in the league in 2022.
    ———-
    Not accurate. Jimmy G cap charge when he reworked his contract to be the backup was higher.

  10. Missing the playoffs with the most expensive defense money can buy while your rookie starting QB under performed. I’d say find a way to keep a worthwhile backup QB even though the team is over the cap.

  11. 10 million….Wow. What horrible value for a back up QB. Who’s that new GM there?

    Well he is not the guy who drafted NKeal Harry….you know the guy you call the Chess Master.

    Biscuit is not going to attract many offers so they should encourage him to take a pay I mean he is better than noodle arm crybaby Mac Jones….right fanboys?

  12. Sounds like the Steelers don’t want to Sing along with Mitch. Damn those cap charges! 10 years in the league as a backup QB is great money..

