Saints granted permission to visit with Derek Carr

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 7, 2023, 6:56 PM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Skills Competitions
Getty Images

With just over a week before the $40.4 million in guarantees kick in on Derek Carr‘s Raiders contract, a potential trade partner has emerged.

The Saints have been granted permission to visit with Carr, according to multiple reports.

While the visit is planned for Wednesday, no deal is imminent, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Carr, who has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal, is doing his due diligence.

If Carr does end up playing for the Saints, he’d be reunited with his first head coach. Dennis Allen compiled an 8-28 record as the Raiders head coach from 2012-2014. He was fired after the club started the 2014 season 0-4 with Carr — a second-round rookie — at quarterback.

Last week, Carr said that he had not been granted permission to talk with any potential trade suitors. He also reiterated his stance that he would not extend the deadline for his contract guarantees to kick in.

Presumably, the Raiders would agree to trade or simply release Carr before his $40.4 million becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15. But it also appears to be in Carr’s best interest — and also the interest of the team that would eventually acquire him — if Carr is released and becomes a free agent by that date.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Saints granted permission to visit with Derek Carr

  1. Trade him for literally any value at this point. Everyone knows the Raiders are just going to release him in a few days, so if any team has even the slightest interest, you take it. Literally, give up a 4th and 5th and the Raiders take it.

  4. Carr has a no trade clause. Why would Carr allow a trade if he becomes a free agent when he is released before 2/15?

  6. “doesnotmatter says:
    February 7, 2023 at 7:11 pm
    Carr has a no trade clause. Why would Carr allow a trade if he becomes a free agent when he is released before 2/15?”
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    He has over 114 million reasons to want his current contract to just roll over to the next team. If he hits free agency howuchbis he gonna get? I’d bet it ain’t 32+41+41…

  7. Of course they did. They’ve got a bomb about to go off in 8 days and Carr is the only one who knows the deactivation code. If I’m Carr I want a few million to waive the no trade clause or they get nothing and like it. Not a Raider hater, but it’s fun to see dumb decisions blow up.

  10. It is in Carr’s best interest to be traded as he very likely will get less on the open market. It is in the Saints best interest to trade for him as to compete for him on the open market. It is a no-brainer for all three parties if they can find some common ground on trade compensation.

  11. lowercasejay says:

    February 7, 2023 at 7:01 pm

    Trade him for literally any value at this point. Everyone knows the Raiders are just going to release him in a few days, so if any team has even the slightest interest, you take it. Literally, give up a 4th and 5th and the Raiders take it.
    ———–
    Your completely missing the point, no deal can be officially completed until after the guarantees kick in on carrs contract so it’s not like they can trade him for a bag of balls and let someone else decide on his contract.

  12. I could see the Raiders paying the Saints part of Carr’s contract and getting a draft pick in return.
    The Saints get a good QB on the cheap and the Raiders ‘pay’ for a draft pick instead of getting nothing for Carr.
    And Carr gets his full salary which he would not get on the open market.
    Everyone wins…

  13. Permission to visit, that can be anything. Like a tour of the Saints facility, a tour of NOLA. Talk everything but football. Knowing the Raiders, they may find a way to botch this too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.