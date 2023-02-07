Tom Brady won’t join the Fox pregame coverage for Super Bowl LVII

Getty Images

Tom Brady is free this weekend. And it’ll stay that way.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox executives said on Tuesday that Brady won’t be part of the Super Bowl pregame coverage, either during the game or before the game.

“He’s not going to be on our set,” Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager told Marchand. “He won’t be in the booth.”

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, effective whenever he stops playing and starts working for Fox. He said earlier this week that he won’t commence that phase of his career until 2024.

Some wonder whether he’ll ever work for Fox. However, it’s hard to imagine Brady (or anyone) walking away from $375 million.