Travis Kelce stresses the importance of naps in keeping his body healthy

February 7, 2023
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says nap time is the time when his body rests and recuperates to keep himself healthy at the end of a long season.

Kelce said today at a pre-Super Bowl press conference that he likes to take “cat naps” of 45 minutes to an hour, sometimes multiple times a day.

“The biggest thing is take naps,” Kelce said. “I’ve already taken one today and it’s not even noon.”

NFL teams are increasingly recognizing the importance of sleep in keeping their players healthy, with some teams consulting sleep scientists to help them determine their schedules to maximize how well-rested players are. Kelce sounds like he has his nap schedule down pat.

