Bucs are expected to interview Dave Canales for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a second interview with Dan Pitcher on Wednesday, but they are apparently still working through their first round of offensive coordinator interviews as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are set to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales.

Canales has had two interviews with the Ravens and his profile has gotten a boost this year thanks to Geno Smith‘s excellent play. He has been on the Seattle staff since 2010 and served as their wide receivers coach before taking over his current duties.

Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and Saints passing game Coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry are the other candidates who have interviewed with Tampa.