Bucs complete second interview with Dan Pitcher

The Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search continued on Wednesday when the team conducted a second interview with one of the candidates.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. Pitcher had his first interview with the team on January 27.

After that interview, there was word that Pitcher signed a contract extension with the Bengals but that hasn’t stopped him from looking to take the next step up the coaching ladder in Tampa.

Pitcher has worked for the Bengals since 2016. This was his third season as the team’s quarterback coach.

The Bucs have also interviewed Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and Saints passing game Coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry.