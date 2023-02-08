Carlos Dunlap: Joe Burrow is the future of the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2023, 9:23 AM EST
The Chiefs were able to end a three-game losing streak against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, but Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap doesn’t think that changes anything about Burrow’s prospects in the coming years.

Dunlop was Burrow’s teammate in 2020 before the Bengals dealt him to the Seahawks and he faced him twice this season, so he’s seen the quarterback from multiple vantage points over the last few seasons. Dunlap’s gotten the same kind of chance to see Patrick Mahomes and said this week that he’s seen enough from both to know that Burrow is the only quarterback in Mahomes’ class as the NFL moves into the future.

“He’s the future of the NFL,” Dunlap said, via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website.  Next to Pat Mahomes, who else? Future is his.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shares Dunlap’s view of where things are going for Burrow. He complimented the quarterback’s “killer instinct” and called him “a young Tom Brady” while talking about how much respect he has for Burrow as a player.

The Chiefs will see the Bengals at least once next season and no one will be surprised if there’s a third straight playoff matchup before all is said and done.

  2. We’ll see as these weapons start leaving as his contract gets bigger. Also, he needs to learn to stop always looking for the big play at the expense of just managing the game. It’s spectacular to watch when it works like that TD to tie the game to Higgins, but it’s not going to work more times than not when you’re playing elite defenses in the playoffs week after week. Patrick Mahomes has already passed all of these tests, so right now he’s one of one.

  4. Burrow is awesome! Dunlap is right. Much respect for him as a player.
    I was at the game, and some of the throws he made under duress with guys in his face. The 4th and 6 play was pure baller right there. Dude has no fear. I am a Chiefs fan, but the Mahomes and Burrow matchup us going to be fun to watch for probably a good decade to come!

    Cinci, you will get a SB soon, I just feel that the bengals and chiefs teams are going to have lots of chances each over the next few years.

  5. “Cinci, you will get a SB soon…”

    It has to be soon. In a couple years those rookie deals are over.

  8. From day one Burrow put the weight of the entire Bengals’ organization on his shoulders. He immediately took the worst team in the NFL to a perennial Super Bowl contender. He’s done all this while running for his life behind a porous offensive line. Who else has ever done this in NFL history?

    He won’t be if they don’t protect him. He was still one of the top ranked in sacks, #4
    In fairness they did add 4 new OL this season. They stunk the first 2 games and gave up 13 sacks but they only allowed over 3 sacks 1 time in the last 14 games once they got some continuity. Then of course it happened twice in the three Playoff games when they had 3 injured starters but most every OL struggles trying to replace 3 starters so there isn`t much you can do about that. Even with the 3 backups they won 2 Playoff games and lost in the last seconds against a great team so they actually showed an improved OL with improved depth.

  10. He isn’t the future of the NFL if he stays with the Bengals. Not bc the Bengals haven’t done well to surround him, but bc the NFL doesn’t want them to be the face of the NFL. All you had to do was watch the officiating in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl last year and the Chiefs game this year to see that. The NFL has become WWE now that gambling is legalized. If you couldn’t see what what was happening, then you’re not the sharpest tool in the shed.

