CeeDee Lamb: No one deserves the criticism Dak Prescott gets

The Cowboys moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the season-ending loss to the 49ers. But some fans have spent the past two weeks clamoring for a new coach and a new quarterback.

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott have been easy targets for blame following the franchise’s 27th consecutive season without a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb has his quarterback’s back.

“I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said during a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live. “You’ve got to understand. It’s football. A lot of other people get paid to make plays. But the way that he gets talked about is crazy. It’s wild. I don’t think he deserves it.”

Prescott played 12 games and threw 23 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions. He played one of his best career games in the wild card round, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over the 49ers. But the Cowboys lost in the divisional round as Prescott threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

“Just seeing how the media reacts to Dak is one of the funniest moments quite honestly,” Lamb said. “I don’t say much, but I see a lot. I’ll watch how he plays. Of course, I’m there, but I go look at the media and everybody’s ‘Dak this; Dak that’ after a good game. It be crazy. And the next week I’ll see the same names. It’s a little weird to me.”

Lamb lauded Prescott’s ability to tune out the negative and focus on today.

“You can’t think about last week. Focus on the now. Be where your feet are,” Lamb said. “He’s a big advocate of that, and I’ve learned so much about letting the past be the past and living in the present. I’ve learned so much from him just how he’s performed this year. He’ll throw two picks here and the next game he’ll give you four touchdowns. It’s crazy, bro.”

Playing quarterback for America’s Team brings more off-field opportunities and more attention, but it also brings more scrutiny and more criticism. It’s part of the job. The Cowboys have Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman on the pedestal . . . and everybody else who played quarterback for them.

Danny White and Tony Romo are in the team’s hall of very good, which is where Prescott will stay until or unless he puts a Super Bowl ring on his hand.

Prescott, though, has the backing of the team’s front office, with Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones repeatedly expressing support of him as the long-term, franchise quarterback. And the quarterback’s teammates have his back.