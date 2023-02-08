Chris Jones: Chiefs’ defensive line is peaking at the right time

Getty Images

Chris Jones thinks he and the Chiefs’ other defensive linemen are playing their best football right now.

Jones said today that the unit has shown late in the regular season and in the playoffs that it is at the top of its game.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time, especially later on in the last three or four weeks,” Jones said. “I think if we continue the way we’re going right now, continue building chemistry, everyone is dialed in, everyone is ready, we’re excited for this game, we know what we’re here for and we’re going to keep at it.”

The Chiefs sacked Joe Burrow five times in the AFC Championship Game, and getting that kind of pressure on Jalen Hurts will be a key to the Super Bowl. Jones thinks he and his teammates are ready.