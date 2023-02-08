Christian McCaffrey hopes NFL restores third-quarterback rule

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2023, 3:23 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The NFL used to have a rule allowing a team to dress a third quarterback to use in situations when the team’s first two quarterbacks go down with injuries during the same game and there’s been talk about possibly reinstating it since the end of the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy hurt his elbow in that game and backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion, which meant Purdy returned to the game despite being unable to throw the ball for more than a few yards. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently voiced his support for going back to the old rule and running back Christian McCaffrey said on PFT Live Wednesday that he agrees with his coach.

“It’s tough to win a football game in the NFL without a quarterback, let alone the NFC Championship Game,” McCaffrey said. “I wish they had changed the rule where you’re allowed to carry three. . . . I think they should change that. It’s not good for us, obviously. It’s not good for fans watching to not have a quarterback. I hope there’s something they do with that moving forward so that you can stay in the fight.”

McCaffrey said that it felt like the 49ers were “fighting with one arm” in the loss to the Eagles and other teams won’t have to experience that if the league does move to restore the old rule.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Christian McCaffrey hopes NFL restores third-quarterback rule

  1. Umm, you CAN carry 3 QBs. Most teams just put one on the PS. Shanhan had JimmyG pracitcing and then arrogantly didn’t dress him in case something happened to Purdy.

    Good lord, I called it. He just didn’t make the right decision. Josh Johnson is a better back up than JimmyG? Give me a break.

  3. I’m for it – playoffs only

    If a coach wants to risk having 3 active during a regular season game its on him and his local fandom

    Playoffs is different – the whole country is tuned in and no one wants to see a running back or receiver playing QB

  4. The NFL changed the rules because of the Tua fiasco regarding concussions. Which now if a player exhibits ataxia they are out of the game. So with these new changes to concussions, a change to the third qb would also make sense.

    A simple rule is the third string can play if either the first or second string qb are removed from the game due to a concussion related removal

  5. My memory of the third quarterback rule is that it went away when they changed it from emergency and position specific to a general roster slot. Nothing stops a team from using it on a third quarterback, they just don’t want to.

  6. 6ringsnewengland says:

    February 8, 2023 at 3:34 pm

    I’m for it – playoffs only

    If a coach wants to risk having 3 active during a regular season game its on him and his local fandom

    Playoffs is different – the whole country is tuned in and no one wants to see a running back or receiver playing QB
    ———
    🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ it makes no difference how many people are watching and that’s a horrible bar to use for decisions. What about MNF and SNF during the season, since more people are watching should there be special rules for the casual fan? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Sidenote, catering to people like you who only pay attn in the playoffs is why theres a 30 min bs halftime show in the super bowl. If you dont like watching when a bad situation happens then go play madden and turn injuries off🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  7. It is a coaches decision most play the odds they would never get to the emergency QB, do I dress a 5th stringer to cover one or two kicks (if any) or take a chance that my running QB offense/I don’t want to waste receivers/RBs/TEs to block offense may burn through 2 QB’s so maybe I should dress 3 or even 4. Especially with the concussion protocols getting tighter. Even if they could dress the entire active roster a coach like Shanahan and most others who only carry two active QB’s and one on the practice squad still would not move that practice squad QB to the game day roster they would rather have 5th or 6th stringers for special teams.

  8. As others have mentioned, when the league did away with the 3rd QB rule they gave everyone an extra active roster spot which (drum roll) can still be used on a QB, teams just choose not to.

    Shanahan could’ve had 5 QBs dress, without a single rule change, he just might have had one less special teamer dress.

  9. This is silly. There is nothing preventing them from having 3 QBs now. They choose not to.

  10. Does CMC really not know that he should blame his coach for not carrying a 3rd QB on the game day roster? He doesn’t need a rule from the NFL to mandate it…he just needs a competent coach that properly plans for big games.

  11. I was hoping instead that they would make a rule allowing all 11 players on the field to be quarterbacks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.