Clark Hunt: Eric Bieniemy will be “an awesome head coach” if he gets the chance

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2023, 8:43 AM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been passed over for head-coaching jobs so many times through the years that his name has practically become synonymous with the NFL’s ongoing issues with diversity in its head-coaching ranks. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is frustrated that Bieniemy still hasn’t gotten his chance.

Hunt said that he will continue talking up Bieniemy, even as Bieniemy keeps being passed over.

“He’s been a huge part of the success that we’ve had over the last four or five years,” Hunt said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s a great offensive coordinator. [Head coach Andy Reid] and I have both been on record saying he’d make an awesome head coach in the NFL, and I still believe that. I’ve seen his name mentioned in conjunction with a few offensive coordinator opportunities around the league, and I’m not surprised by that, given the success that we had, particularly this year.”

That raises the question of whether the 53-year-old Bieniemy’s best chance to get a head-coaching job may be to stay in Kansas City until the 64-year-old Reid retires. Perhaps Bieniemy could be Reid’s successor, with an owner who’s already on the record as saying he’ll be an awesome head coach.

11 responses to “Clark Hunt: Eric Bieniemy will be “an awesome head coach” if he gets the chance

  1. If it was gonna happen it would have by now. Lot of better coaches passed him him like the 49er former DC now HC.

  2. Um, again he doesnt even call the plays Enough already with this guy. There is a reason hes been passed over. Maybe he doesnt interview well? we arent in the room.

  3. I believe there are non-football reasons why Bienemy has not gotten a head coaching job. And it has nothing to do with race.

    If a team hires Bienemy, every reporter will start asking the owner and GM about incidents from the past. No owner wants to go through that.

  4. I see an owner trying to get the two free 3rd round draft picks if his minority coach is hired away.

    Let’s be honest here. Bienemy assists coaching a team lead by Andy Reid with Mahomes at QB. Are we really believe it’s Bienemy behind all the success?

  5. So if the Chiefs win, Reid could retire and go out a winner. Then, Bieniemy is the new defacto HC of the Chiefs, right?

  7. Everybody not named Bieniemy knows what Bieniemy thinks and wants.
    I’d like to hear or read what Bieniemy thinks and wants for once.

  8. Being an OC under Reid is tough because everyone knows it’s Reid making that offense tick. Bieniemy needs to prove he can run his own offense before he can get a legit shot at being a HC.

  9. His best chance is to go be an OC somewhere else. Until he shows he can do it on his own, he’ll never be taken seriously. Reid’s other coaches have floundered when given opportunities.

  10. Coaches with far less impressive resumes than this guy have been and continue to be hired to lead NFL teams. Why did the Giants hire Judge, for instance, rather than Bieniemy? Some people suppose that Bieniemy just interviews poorly. Have they heard Joe Judge speak?

  11. As a Chiefs fan, I think Eric would be a fantastic coach given the right situation (good ownership, good draft capital, etc.). He’s a fiery coach, but the players love him. The only criticism I can make about him is he likes using the phrase, “At the end of the day…” too much. But, hey, at the end of the day, what does that matter?

