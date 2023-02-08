Clark Hunt: I’m definitely a fan of keeping conference title games at home with the highest seed

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 8, 2023, 1:50 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Steelers owner Art Rooney II went on record last month to say that he hated the idea of playing neutral-site conference championship games.

There’s now another owner on record saying he doesn’t like it either.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he wants to keep things the way they are. That’s despite the fact that his father, Lamar Hunt, had proposed neutral-site conference championship games more than once before his death in 2006.

“In the context of this offseason, there was discussion about going forward, should the championship games be played at neutral sites,” Hunt said. “It was actually something that my dad mentioned a couple of times to the league — he thought that might be good. But having experienced it now for five years in a row, getting to host that game is such a special reward for the regular season and a way to reward your fans who have been so loyal throughout the year.

“So, I’m definitely a fan of keeping it at home with the highest seed.”

Had the Bills defeated the Bengals in the divisional round, the AFC Championship Game between Buffalo and Kansas City would have been in Atlanta. Ownership voted to make that one-time change in the aftermath of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Bengals being canceled.

The Chiefs had never hosted a conference championship game until Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018. The last time they’d even reached the conference title matchup was in 1993 when Joe Montana was the team’s starting quarterback.

Hunt called the most recent championship game in Kansas City “a special night.”

“[N]ot only on the field, but for our fans as well,” Hunt said. “The energy that they brought throughout the game, despite it being 17, 18 degrees — it was not a warm night, but that doesn’t bother our fans. So, great night. Always love receiving the Lamar Hunt trophy. That’s really special for our family.”

Given that the Chiefs have hosted the last five AFC title games, it makes complete sense that Hunt wouldn’t want to give up that opportunity. If any proposal comes forward this offseason, we’ll see if it has support from at least 24 owners. With two owners already not on board for that change, there would only need to be seven more to shut it down.

6 responses to “Clark Hunt: I’m definitely a fan of keeping conference title games at home with the highest seed

  2. Still, we need to get rid of the #1 seed being the only one with a bye week. It’s a joke. Either bring in an 8th team or figure something else out.

  3. I agree with Clark. If you want it, you got to earn it! It would be a slap in the face to take that away from any fanbase.

  4. I am not sure where this idea that anyone would want neutral site conference championships grew legs from. Being played in front of the home raucous crown is a huge part of the draw.

    There will be more interest and more revenue from the game being played at the highest seeded teams home field. A neutral site brings the game enjoyment and quality down.

    This is a no brainer for all to keep it at the high level it always has been at the highest seed field and it baffles me why anyone would think otherwise.

  5. He’s absolutely right. Sure, KC has hosted it five years in a row, but as much of a homer I can be I know all good things don’t last forever. Most Chiefs fans never thought we’d live to see even one AFC Championship game, let alone what it is we’re seeing now. Imagine in the future that maybe a team like the Jags, Lions, or some other perennial downtrodden club finally earns that spot and they don’t get to celebrate (possibly) sending their team to the Super Bowl. They shouldn’t get robbed of a once in a lifetime opportunity because of corporate greed.

  6. The NFL needs to remember it’s not Hollywood and CEO’S that make it so popular. It’s the working guy that pulls together a not-so- insignificant sum of money to escape from the daily grind for awhile. Make it even more Hollywood with neutral sites and the NFL may head the way of other once king of all sports like boxing.

