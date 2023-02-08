Damar Hamlin wins the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2023, 3:40 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been named this year’s winner of the Alan Page Community Award.

After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati, many people showed their support for his recovery by donating to a GoFundMe page Hamlin established for a toy drive while he was still in college in 2020. Hamlin hoped to raise $2,500, but more than $8 million poured into the effort in the wake of his collapse and Hamlin formally established the Chasing M’s Foundation to manage the money.

Hamlin was on hand at a press conference in Phoenix to accept the award and shared one of his favorite quotes while giving a brief acceptance speech.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Hamlin’s foundation or the charity of his choice in honor of the award.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Damar Hamlin wins the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

  2. I know Hamlin was doing some unheralded work in the community and kudos to him for that, but would he have won this award without the tragic events last month? This is the kind of thing that makes the NFL look like virtual signaling fools to me. In the end, money goes to charity so you can’t really get upset, it’s just obvious why he got it. There may have been players who deserved the recognition more………

  5. I hope the caddy that had his cardiac arrest at pebble beach wins a bunch of awards and is treated like a “hero” too. Oh by the way, after an hour delay they played through. Golf toughness > football toughness.

  6. I wish him the best, he certainly didn’t plan for any of this to happen. Glad he’s doing better.

    However, I still feel like the Bengals were cheated in this whole process.

    I am still astonished the Bills weren’t forced to forfeit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.