Despite Saints visit, signs still point toward Derek Carr being cut

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2023, 9:13 AM EST
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely.

If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next Tuesday, February 14, he’ll definitely be on the roster as of Wednesday, February 15 — and he’ll therefore absolutely have $40.4 million in guaranteed salary vest. There simply isn’t enough time for everything to come together, especially with Carr knowing he’ll have a full month before the free-agency market opens to explore options if/when he’s cut.

He needs to make more than one visit in order to pick his next team. He needs to have a chance to see what else is out there. To find out how much other teams will pay. To ideally leverage interested teams against each other in order to maximize his return.

It’s unclear whether the Saints view this as the de facto first stop on Carr’s free-agency tour, or whether they believe they can persuade him to accept a trade to New Orleans without fully exploring other options. Again, any team that would be willing to give the Raiders draft-pick compensation and to commit to $40.4 million in cash obligations to Carr would presumably be willing to pay Carr even more if they can get him without sacrificing a draft pick or two.

That number goes even higher if multiple teams decide they want him badly enough to compete with other franchises to get a potential franchise quarterback.

Look at what Deshaun Watson was able to muster last year, despite off-field issues that resulted in an 11-game suspension. He had four teams at the table, and eventually the Browns reacted to being kicked to the curb by making him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Carr could be able to do something similar to that, if he has the time to explore his options and work his plan.

But the clock is running short for the Raiders and Carr. Carr currently isn’t inclined to agree to something as the clock prepares to strike midnight. He wants to see what else is out there.

And that could have happened, if the Raiders previously had let him visit all interested teams, pick one, and then see whether that team was willing to trade for him. Again, however, it was always going to be better for Carr to be a free agent than to be traded.

Bottom line? From the get-go, the smart play for Carr was to tell the Raiders “cut me or pay me.” Nothing about Carr visiting one team before next Tuesday changes that. Although he hasn’t come out and said it, he knows that’s the right move. Frankly, it’s the only move.

15 responses to “Despite Saints visit, signs still point toward Derek Carr being cut

  2. The Raiders havent been very professional in this. Just cut him loose and move on. Sad to see it because all he did was try his best and be a good teammate. The Raiders area trash heap organization.

  3. He should force the Raiders to cut him. Then the Raiders get no compensation and he gets to choose his new team. Other teams know this and aren’t going to worry about a trade package of any kind.

  4. So lost in this drama is that the Raiders signed Carr to an extension and decided to get rid of him 15 games later? Is that right? You mean after over 8 years the Raiders didn’t know what they had?? That is gross incompetence!! Wow, just wow!!

  5. The conceit that the Raiders were seriously looking to trade Carr was always absurd.

    They chose not to release him early in the extremely faint hopes that Carr would do something stupid. Carr always had all the leverage and it never made sense for him to agree to a trade unless the Raiders were only getting a pittance in return.

  7. This is a March or April story. Why are we talking about a terrible QB so much during SB week?

  8. Great strategy by new raiders coaching staff. Play hard ball and get nothing. As opposed to tell Carr and his agent they can talk with any and all teams as long as we get a 3rd round pick or a 4th and 6th.

  9. Even though Derek should use the leverage to his benefit, his personality and ego will be satisfied more if a team has to give up something to get him. As a free agent, he will feel as a castoff and he definitely responds better with positive reinforcement and in this case someone who really wants him. If a trade happens, this site will criticize him and ruin any chance to ever be unblocked on his social media.

  10. Raiders botched this entire situation and it starts with Mark Davis. Carr was rolling under Gruden. He was averaging 400 ypg last season before Davis bowed to the NFL and woke mob. Then, reports are that the dinosaurs Mark hired to conduct the coaching search were badmouthing Carr after he led the team through a nightmare season to the playoffs with 4,800+ yards passing. McDaniels and Ziegler are also to blame, particularly McDaniels, for not giving Carr freedom to change plays at the LOS and overseeing a regression of the defense from below average to really bad, which it’s usually been during Carr’s entire tenure and before.
    Carr is a class act and a top-10 QB. The fact that Davis and his hires can’t work with that does not inspire confidence.

  12. Derek Carr getting cut by the Raiders, is SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Raiders!

    Less than a year ago Raiders fans were claiming he was an elite NFL QB.

    LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL~!

  13. Saints should jump on this. I have heard he is just another Dalton. And I am like ‘Do you know stats”. Since Brees they havent been stable. If they want to draft one to be next great but they need stability now.

  14. There is no way the Saints intend on paying Carr $40+ million. This was purely an exploratory “when you reach free agency” meeting. Carr is untradable for that number and he will find out he’s more of a $15-$20 million QB after the Raiders release him.

