Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2023, 5:08 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice
Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is trying to make the Cardinals’ practice facility feel as much like home as possible this week.

That includes the music played at practice.

Right tackle Lane Johnson sang Creed’s “Arms Wide Open” at the start of a practice last week. So, he texted Sirianni with a play request for more Creed.

“I don’t know if he thinks I’m the DJ or what, but I guess he knows I can get things done,” Sirianni told pool reporter Lindsay Jones of The Ringer.

Creed’s “My Sacrifice” was the first song to play Wednesday morning. The music then shifted to current rap hits.

The Eagles had a typical practice for Wednesday — a 70-minute, up-tempo walkthrough.

All 53 players participated, and punter Arryn Siposs, who injured his lower leg in December, also was on the practice field. Siposs remains on injured reserve but could return to the active roster in time to play Sunday.

The Eagles ended Wednesday’s practice with a ones vs. ones situational period. They are trying to prepare for anything the Chiefs might throw at them.

“We’re kind of obsessed with situations. Not kind of. We are obsessed with situations,” Sirianni said. “So every day players are in the building we’re working on those, and that can be a lot of things — third downs, things that could pop up on first or second down. We’ve got a whole list of them that we want to rep and go over.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football

  3. Was there anyone throwing bottles or batteries at them on the field? If not, that’s not like Philly at all.

  5. Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football

    In other words, Coach Sirianni is a disciple of Bill Belichick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.