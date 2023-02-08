Later in 2023, the NFL will decide more Super Bowl sites

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2023, 3:22 PM EST
Wild Card Playoffs - Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Getty Images

The NFL has decided the cities that will host the next two Super Bowls after Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles. The league has not yet decided the site of Super Bowl LX in February of 2026.

“Later in ’23, we’ll be doing at least one more Super Bowl, if not two,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday. “They need more planning, more timing, so we need actually more years because they get bigger and bigger, and so we need to have a little bit more of a runway to try to do some of the planning that we now do around the Super Bowl.”

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

New Orleans originally was scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII, but due to conflicts with Mardi Gras, the league moved its big game in the Big Easy back to 2025.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Later in 2023, the NFL will decide more Super Bowl sites

  1. Need to have Super Bowl in Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Charlotte, Nashville. These would be great sights to host.

  2. Hope they keep it on an East-coast, Mid West , West coast rotation..Florida, Texas, California. The only time I don’t want weather involved is in the Super Bowl

  4. Warm weather and domed stadiums; that’s what Super Bowls are made of. Cold weather locations don’t have a very Super Vibe. New York: stinker of a game in stinker conditions. Dallas: Domed, but seating lawsuits, slabs of ice sliding off the outside and crashing below (I don’t know about anyone being hurt), typical outdoor Super Bowl Activities for fans either canceled or ignored. Yeah, don’t expect a cold weather spot to get many votes at Owner meetings.

  5. Warm weather, real grass. So basically Miami, Tampa, and Las Vegas.

  6. The same boring, faithweather domed and warm weather stadiums that get rotated year after year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.