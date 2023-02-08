NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin after misconduct complaint

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2023, 12:53 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch
Getty Images

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has made a quick exit from NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII, following an allegation of misconduct recently made against him.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a woman complained about Irvin’s behavior during an encounter that occurred on Sunday evening in Arizona.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Media spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in a statement to Gehlken.

Irvin disputed the allegations in comments to Gehlken.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told Gehlken. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out . . . I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. . . . That’s all I know.”

Irvin added that he was “out drinking,” which will make it hard for him to dispute her version, if the drinking potentially has impaired his memory of the interaction.

“It was just a friendly conversation,” Irvin said. “‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. . . . I am totally perplexed.”

He insisted that there was nothing sexual.

“What law did I break?” Irvin said. “There was definitely nothing physical. . . . That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. . . . I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

Irvin also is scheduled to appear on Friday’s First Take on ESPN. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on Irvin’s status, in response to an inquiry from Gehlken.

Permalink 56 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

56 responses to “NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin after misconduct complaint

  6. We have to remember that the younger generations feel words can be a ‘physical assault’. He probably made a suggestion that she didn’t receive too well.

  10. RE: alarmbottle says:
    February 8, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    Of course he’s going to say he didn’t do anything.

    ——–

    Do you have any facts about what he did?
    Or do we take your Opinion as Fact?

  12. Not an Irvin fan at all but this sounds rather fishy. Guess what really went down will come out eventually but sounds like a whole lotta nothing to me.

  18. The whole issue is a non-issue to me. I can probably watch NFL Network this week, But… It sounds like he’ll be back, though. M. Irvin = Tuck.

  19. Old habits obviously are still hard to break. Hopefully that’s the last we see of Michael Irvin on network TV.

  20. hotel lobbies have cameras. No audio, but should be able to see some body language to give any indication of what really happened…?

  23. I’m sure there are security cameras, and I feel like this has happened to Mike a few times.

  24. (Please use this one–without the typo!) The whole issue is a non-issue to me. I can probably watch NFL Network this week, But… It sounds like he’ll be back, though. M. Irvin = Yuck.

  25. Well the hotel will have video of lobby cams and showing his door of who was coming and going.

  27. The NFL … brought to you by Bud Light. Can’t really blame Michael Irvin for being a product of the product.

  31. I’m shocked. Shocked, I say..

    Michael Irvin hasn’t been able to get out of his own way since The U. Multiple sexual assault allegations, drug arrests and he stabbed a teammate with a pair of scissors in a barber’s chair. He was a terrific player but a poor teammate and human being.

  33. Michael Irvin has always had a big mouth. Always arrogant. This doesn’t surprise me one bit.

  34. If that’s it proof should be easy enough I’d think.
    The NFL Network has hired a handful of questionable characters in the past though…

  35. There should be video of the hotel lobby which viewer can get an idea of the interaction. The internet will release it eventually.

  36. It’s not the first allegation against Irvin in his career, so that doesn’t help him in the eyes of the public, but this is kind of a non-story until it’s investigated. Hopefully, there were witnesses or there is camera footage that will either corroborate the allegations or clear Irvin.

  38. The best defense is to just shut up and not say anything, but Michael has started digging his hole.

  39. Lets first see the video tape of the encounter before we all rush to judgement. Celebrities are always at risk of an alleged accusation no matter what.

  42. Mrs. Irvin isn’t gonna be happy about this. Mike has some ‘splaining to do when he gets home.

  44. My only question is what took him so long? He exhibited this type of behavior at the so called White House in the 90’s.

  45. If he gets fired from the network after the Superbowl, then it had to be more than a handshake. I can’t think of a network that has drop kicked someone with similar allegations that wasn’t eventually found to be a fault for what they did.

    Other than that, Irvin is painful to listen to so glad he’s out.

  46. Let’s go to the video tape. It may tell the real story in body language. It’s Michael Irvin, so anything is possible. I’ll reserve judgement until then…

  47. Why is there an automatic assumption that Irvin has actually done something wrong? I’m definitely NOT a fan of his as a football talking head, but this is patently ridiculous. The NFL Network has also assumed that, just because someone he claims to have spent 45 seconds with and then made an accusation, that her accusation is true and accurate. Could she be an attention-seeker? Someone who might later try to sue Irvin for harassment? I’m as liberal as it gets, but this whole “woke” thing is going too far. How many more people in the public eye will have to be accused and later exonerated before everyone begins to think that maybe, just MAYBE some of these accusations have ZERO basis in actual FACT? The NFL Network, and by extension, the league itself, has already ASSUMED that Irvin is guilty of some transgression when there’s NO supporting evidence of any kind. And please, let’s not forget how inept the NFL has been in punishing those players who were proven to have actually punched, kicked or otherwise assaulted their wives or partners.

  48. This is the same guy that previously stabbed his co-worker in the neck with a scissors, missing the carotid artery by inches. Yeah, I will just say that I’m extremely surprised the NFL Network hired him to begin with and I have always doubted their judgement of character.

  51. Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, that Irvin is telling the truth.

    Then try to imagine Michael Irvin — normally gregarious (and now tipsy) — approaching you at the party hotel during SB week, leaning in for a handshake, looking you in the face with a big smile, and saying “whaaaat’s uuuuuupppp?”

    Not saying she should’ve filed anything, but…Even though he did nothing wrong, you’d be at least a little creeped out, right? I know I would.

  52. A. The stripes on a leopard do NOT change
    B. We will already hear and see 117 “analysts” every hour all week talking about the big game. He won’t be missed…and the overall broadcast will be QUIETER without him.

  53. Please tell us exactly what is considered bad behavior. And if you’re off duty why is should the company care. ( Yeah I know some little clause in a NFL contract). Mountain out of a mole hill, she said he said ….

  55. I do not know why he is an announcer, he is loud, annoying, interrupts and does not make sense

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.