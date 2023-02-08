NFLPA medical director: “I guarantee you Damar Hamlin will play . . . again”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2023, 5:47 PM EST
Well, this was unexpected.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio show Heart to Heart, NFL Players Association Medical Director Thom Mayer made a bold proclamation regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

In response to a caller who asked whether Hamlin will ever play again, Mayer said this: “I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again.”

It’s the first time anyone has suggested that Hamlin’s recovery from a January 2 cardiac arrest would eventually allow him to play football again. And there was no equivocation in Mayer’s response.

With the “if” apparently settled, the next question is the “when.” Could it be as soon as 2023? The fact that Dr. Mayer already knows Hamlin definitely will play again would make that timeline not a major surprise.

17 responses to “NFLPA medical director: “I guarantee you Damar Hamlin will play . . . again”

  1. Does Damar Hamlin know that he will play football again? Or is this news to him as he was planning his post-football career?

  4. I have to question this. I have serious doubts he will ever have the physical capability to be a professional football player when he is “fully” recovered. This incident has caused life altering damage to his body. A month later and he still needs oxygen.

  5. This seems like unnecessary pressure to put on Hamlin. I hope he does play again, but this strikes me as premature and irresponsible.

  7. Freak occurrences happen. If the doctors say that there is no risk or anything inherent that would make a recurrence probable, and he feels good about playing again, I don’t see why not.

    I’m so happy for that guy. One of the good ones in the league. I’ll support whatever he decides to do & would love to see him back on the field again.

  8. Wow! What a foolish thing for a doctor who hasn’t examined him to say. Geesh!

  9. And I would put this at about 5% chance at best. No matter what this guy says if the insurance company who works with the NFL says he isn’t insurable l, he’s not playing.

  11. Herman Peters says:
    February 8, 2023 at 5:54 pm
    when money means more then your life
    ——————————————————————————
    There is no job on planet Earth that has a perfect guarantee that you will not die while doing, so for everybody earning a living out there, on could say, “money means more than you life.” If Hamlin’s cardiac arrest is that once in a lifetime event and having experienced it, does not have a higher risk factor, then why wouldn’t he want to play again?

  13. If I’m the DR being interviewed, I’m just going to say, “without any further setbacks it is possible he could continue his NFL career.”

    Over and done. Hopefully he just misspoke.

  14. This guy may be the NFLPA medical director, but is he a licensed medical doctor? Doctors are usually very conservative in their prognosis for any patient with a near-death episode. What team’s attorneys will accept the risk/ liability of clearing Hamlin to play?

  15. He will never get insurance cover to play professional football again. That statement was irresponsible.

  16. No, Damar, NO!! You had a lucky escape. Live your life not playing football. Your Mum’s had one fright. Don’t give her another.

