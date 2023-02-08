Panthers hire Peter Hansen as linebackers coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 8, 2023, 9:44 AM EST
NFL: NOV 06 Panthers at Bengals
The Panthers are continuing to fill out head coach Frank Reich’s first staff.

The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Peter Hansen to bring him on as linebackers coach.

Hansen was previously the Broncos linebackers coach, where he worked with Carolina’s new defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Hansen was previously at UNLV from 2020-2021, serving as the program’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. Before that, he spent 2014-2019 as Stanford’s inside linebackers coach.

He also served as a 49ers defensive assistant from 2011-2013.

After hiring Reich, the Panthers landed Evero as their defensive coordinator last weekend.

