Patrick Mahomes “definitely in a better spot” with his ankle than he was two weeks ago

Patrick Mahomes no longer is on the Chiefs’ practice report. That doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent, but the Chiefs quarterback is better than he was in the AFC Championship Game.

“I don’t think you’ll know exactly until you get to game day,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I’m definitely in a better spot. I definitely am moving around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago, and so, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and rehab and get to as close to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to do a little bit extra when I’m on the field. It’s going to be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we’ll see on game day how close to 100 percent I can be.”

The Chiefs went through a padded practice Monday and a light practice Tuesday, bonus practice days for the team. They will issue their first practice report of the week Wednesday, but coach Andy Reid said every player will practice.

Mahomes, Reid said, can do “just about everything” now.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Reid said. “We had a fast practice a couple of days ago, and he moved well. He really can do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan. I think he’ll be fine today.”

In the division round win over the Jaguars, Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain, and then started in the AFC Championship Game a week later.