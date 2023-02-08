Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22

Getty Images

There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Meister is the team physician for MLB’s Texas Rangers.

Rapoport mentioned that the plan is not to have Tommy John surgery, which would have required a longer recovery. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reported earlier this week that Purdy was discussing one of the two options.

But given that Rapoport noted Purdy is expected ready for training camp, it’s likely that Purdy will undergo the internal brace option because that is supposed to have a six-month recovery timeline.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, was pressed into duty after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both went down due to injury during the season. Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Purdy and Lance are expected to compete for San Francisco’s starting job next season.