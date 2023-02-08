Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 8, 2023, 3:14 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Meister is the team physician for MLB’s Texas Rangers.

Rapoport mentioned that the plan is not to have Tommy John surgery, which would have required a longer recovery. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reported earlier this week that Purdy was discussing one of the two options.

But given that Rapoport noted Purdy is expected ready for training camp, it’s likely that Purdy will undergo the internal brace option because that is supposed to have a six-month recovery timeline.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, was pressed into duty after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both went down due to injury during the season. Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Purdy and Lance are expected to compete for San Francisco’s starting job next season.

5 responses to “Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22

  1. Great news. I’ll bet part of the calculation on Brocks part is that, if this doesn’t work, he will have full TJ surgery late summer and be ready for 2024.

    If he had full TJ now, he would miss all of 2023 anyway.

    So this is sort of a low risk way to see if the internal brace will work and get him back on field this fall

  2. When it’s all said and done he’s gonna end up needing Tommy John surgery, so he should bite the bullet and just have it done now

  3. Maybe he’ll come back like Henry Rowengartner. The kid that got his arm fixed and ended up dominating the major leagues. Granted he came from little league…. So the parallel is the same.

  4. I’m hoping for the best for Brock, he gave the Niners real hope in the future. More even than Garoppolo did in that five game stretch at the end of 2017. Not only did he have the offense humming, he really made some plays on his own.

  5. He should just get it repaired now. Do it right the 1st time. DC4 would be a perfect fit in that 9er O

