Report: Cardinals don’t plan to hire head coach until after Super Bowl

USA TODAY Sports

It’s apparently going to take a little while longer for the proverbial white smoke to emerge from the Cardinals’ facility.

Arizona does not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were apparently down to three finalists in Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, and Lou Anarumo. But Flores decided that he did not want to wait around only to lose out on the job, instead electing to become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

As of now, Kafka remains the Giants offensive coordinator and Anarumo the Bengals defensive coordinator.

By waiting until after the Super Bowl, the Cardinals may interview coaches who are involved in Sunday’s game. Arizona has not been connected to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for that matter. But with new G.M. Monti Ossenfort now in place, that could change.

The Colts also are still without a head coach. Owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Tuesday that his club’s final decision on a head coach was coming in days, not hours.