Report: Cardinals don’t plan to hire head coach until after Super Bowl

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 8, 2023, 6:13 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

It’s apparently going to take a little while longer for the proverbial white smoke to emerge from the Cardinals’ facility.

Arizona does not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were apparently down to three finalists in Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, and Lou Anarumo. But Flores decided that he did not want to wait around only to lose out on the job, instead electing to become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

As of now, Kafka remains the Giants offensive coordinator and Anarumo the Bengals defensive coordinator.

By waiting until after the Super Bowl, the Cardinals may interview coaches who are involved in Sunday’s game. Arizona has not been connected to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for that matter. But with new G.M. Monti Ossenfort now in place, that could change.

The Colts also are still without a head coach. Owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Tuesday that his club’s final decision on a head coach was coming in days, not hours.

7 responses to “Report: Cardinals don’t plan to hire head coach until after Super Bowl

  1. Nobody wants this job, it seems. I suspect Bienemy will interview and get it since nobody else will offer him their head coaching job.

  2. SO no one is really interested SO you’ll wait to see if anyone one the last 2 teams will take it!….

  4. I think both are good hires (Flores too). This was the best job available. Murray is solid if healthy. Kingsbury/Keim were the problem. You can not make it to NFL as a 5-10 QB unless without an insane work ethic.

  5. Horrible situation. Who would want the job aside from money. Sure for 5 million, why not, but not if it hurts one’s chances for future HC jobs in the NFL. Arizona dug their own grave by signing Kyler Murray to that contract. It’s worse than Russell Wilson to the Lakers last year, far worse. Arizona May as well tank for the next 2-3 seasons. Hire Jeff Saturday.

  6. Bieniemy should take the Washington Offensive Coordinator position. It is a much better spot than the AZ Head Coaching job — better team, better fan base, better tradition, better skill players, particularly with Howell just named as the starting quarterback. He would be wise to take Washington instead of wasting his time in the desert.

