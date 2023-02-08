Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2023, 12:40 PM EST
The Dolphins have reportedly found their next offensive line coach.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry to fill that spot on Mike McDaniel’s staff. The Dolphins fired Matt Applebaum after the end of their season.

Barry spent the 2022 season as the offensive line coach for the Broncos. He was the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers in 2021 and worked with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay as a senior analyst during the 2020 season. He’s also worked for the Buccaneers.

In addition to firing Applebaum, the Dolphins also dispatched defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and several position coaches. They have hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.

2 responses to “Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach

  1. Wow. Did they watch the 15 Bronco games he coached last season…before he was fired? I know Russ is a problem, but the O-line improved the last two games. Terrible hire.

  2. Keep that resume handy.

    No one coaches the Dolphins OL for more than one year.

    Death, taxes and a new OL coach for Miami every year are 3 of life’s guarantees.

