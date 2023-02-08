Robert Kraft: Tom Brady is a Patriot from start to finish, we’ll celebrate his 20 years here

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2023, 7:18 AM EST
AFC Championship - Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Tom Brady retired after three years in Tampa Bay, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants the greatest of all time to be remembered for his 20 years in New England.

Kraft told Malcolm Johnson of NBC 10 in Boston that the Patriots have big plans for how they’re going to honor Brady, not just during the 2023 season, but in future years with anniversaries of the six different championship teams Brady quarterbacked.

“He is a Patriot from start to finish. We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots, and hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year, different reasons,” Kraft said. “He’s a very special person, and been like, I’d like to say a brother to me, but really a son. He’s really special.”

Kraft also reiterated his desire to have Brady sign a one-day contract to retire with the Patriots. That may be complicated by the status of Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers, but whether a ceremonial one-day contract takes place or not, Kraft views Brady as a Patriot for life.

9 responses to “Robert Kraft: Tom Brady is a Patriot from start to finish, we’ll celebrate his 20 years here

  1. I don’t think so. The guy signed a 10 year contract to be the lead football analyst on FOX. He can’t be honored every year and be viewed as a neutral arbiter of football. He’s probably contractually prohibited. Sorry Bob you’ll have to wait until he retires in 2034.

  2. II wouldn’t say “to finish” Bob. You let him walk and his last Super Bowl victory says otherwise. Can’t have it both ways.

  4. I think most people know this already. Even Bucs fans, but this comes off as super jealous that he won a Super Bowl with Tampa, with a better parade than any of the other 6 combined I might add, and gross over compensation. He did not FINISH his career with New England clown. In fact he won a Super Bowl and had the best offense in the league for 2 of those years. But feel free to spin it however you want Macaroni and Cheese. Go get yourself one of those massages you like

  6. Tom may not feel that way, but hey who cares about how Tom feels right? He simply asked for $25 million to stay, and was told no we think you’re all done, and the rest is history. He owes you nothing

  8. “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem it’s me.” Zip it Kraft. TB12 finished his career in resounding fashion in Tampa. You can keep your New England nothingburgers.

  9. Look at all the downvotes by the NE fans with their hurt feelings. Please feel free to dispute the FACT that he won a Super Bowl with Tampa and the FACT that he ended his career with another team. He objectively coming off as someone that loved someone and lost them. “But but but, he was with us longer don’t forget about us!” You cannot dispute this

