Roger Goodell wouldn’t be surprised by flex scheduling on Thursday nights

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2023, 2:46 PM EST
NFL: SEP 15 Chargers at Chiefs
Getty Images

The 2022 season saw the NFL’s Thursday night football package move to Amazon Prime Video and the low quality of the games on this year’s schedule drew a lot of attention over the course of the year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell  was asked about that schedule and the move to Amazon during his Wednesday press conference in Phoenix. Goodell said the move “worked” and “was exactly what we anticipated” in terms of bringing in new viewers who rely on streaming rather than cable.

As for the quality of the schedule, Goodell said that he  wouldn’t be surprised if flexible scheduling will come to Thursday nights — which already exists on Sunday nights and will be implemented on Monday nights in 2023 — at some point in the future.

“Not today, but it’ll certainly be something that’s on our horizon,” Goodell said.

The mechanisms for flexing games is unknown at this point, but one imagines that there will be plenty of people around the league unhappy to hear that they may be playing on short weeks with short notice.

18 responses to “Roger Goodell wouldn’t be surprised by flex scheduling on Thursday nights

  2. I have no issue with Thursday games, as the Thanksgiving precedent has been around forever. But putting the games on a platform that isn’t available to a larger number of Americans seems like a bad idea. Streaming is useless if your connection can’t cut it.
    The NFL should stick to broadcast television, over-the-air, antenna-style. Because it actually works.

  3. Duh, what are they going to do, tell teams that Sunday that theyre playing in 4days?! The league has lost its mind along with its soul

  5. He says this and there’ll still be a meaningless Week 7 game between the 1-5 Texans and 2-4 Colts in mid-October.

  6. seems unfair towards staff/players to lose prep days. A few weeks in the 2nd half of the season seems more plausible than Bezos Flexball PrimeNight every week

  7. The IP Streaming platforms are the future. The NFL is in front on the issue & will benefit greatly, long term, for going through these changes. However , the proposed short notice for the short week is problematic for the players, staffs, venue & fan’s schedule. I’m okay with a designated (2) “replacement team/games” identified for each TNF slot after week 8, as long as they are identified by the start of the season and replacement decision is made before the prior week’s games have played.

  8. While we are at it, can we get rid of the intra-divisional games only on week 18? As a fan, I get tired of playing the same 2 or 3 teams each season to end the season. More times than not, the game is meaningless for one or both teams by that point.

    With flex scheduling have been very successful and here to stay, do we really need to have all intra-divisional games on the final weekend of the season?

    Can you imagine a game like Kansas City at San Francisco or Buffalo at Cincinnati being played in week 18?

    We have 18 weeks to spread out all of the intra-divisional games more evenly, we do not need to have a full slate of intra-divisional games in week 18. It might also give you better intra-divisional game options for some of those Thursday night games.

  10. It has been minus one, in terms of games to watch, since the move to Amazon Prime.

  11. Ho about flexing the Thursday night games to Sunday? Just do away with Thursday night games altogether. People have to work in the mornings. We already have Sunday night and Monday night games.

  12. So basically my one trip a year to watch the Dolphins will now be up in the air if they will play that day until about a week before? That’s a horrible idea.

  13. Can we flex the divisions? Send Miami to AFC South, Indy to AFC North, and Baltimore to AFC East.

  14. JustMyOpinion2000 says:
    February 8, 2023 at 3:37 pm
    Just do away with Thursday night games altogether. People have to work in the mornings. We already have Sunday night and Monday night games.
    —————
    People just have to work in the morning after Sunday night and Monday night too. A better reason to ditch these games is that they’re generally lousy, because there isn’t enough rest and prep time.

  15. “ktimmmtb says:
    February 8, 2023 at 4:03 pm
    Can we flex the divisions? Send Miami to AFC South, Indy to AFC North, and Baltimore to AFC East.”-



    Great idea! Can we also swap Dallas and Carolina?

  16. No. Leave it as is. Most people aren’t interested in Thursday games anyway. Ask Al Michaels.

  17. How about relegation? The last 4 or 6 teams the previous season don’t get scheduled into any prime time games the following season while there could still be exceptions, most will not be much better the following season. Decreases the chance of poor or boring prime time games. Oh and adjust TV payouts accordingly to incentivize teams to get better.

  18. I think the only way it could work would be if they scheduled teams coming off a bye. Granted it would cut the team’s break short by three days but isn’t that better than playing twice in 10 days? It would be tricky under the current format. They would need add a second bye week to stretch out the season with four teams on a bye per week. Then they could flex between two games.

