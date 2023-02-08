Roger Goodell: No timeline for Commanders investigation, league will look at any sale when time comes

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fielded a couple of questions about the Commanders during his Wednesday press conference in Phoenix.

One had to do with the potential sale of the team and the other dealt with Mary Jo White’s ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct by the team’s current owner Daniel Snyder. Goodell opted to answer the latter question first and reiterated that there is no timeline in place for White to wrap up the investigation and produce a report for the league.

“There is no timeline given to Mary Jo White,” Goodell said. “She is authorized to work independently. There is no timeline for her to come to any conclusions.”

Goodell said that report would be made public whenever it is completed, but the lack of timeline means that Snyder may not be the owner when any report is issued. Goodell acknowledged the process of finding a buyer is underway, but that the league won’t be involved until it’s time for the rest of the league’s owners to approve a deal.

“The Commanders are under a process. That’s their process. Ultimately, if they reach a conclusion and have someone joining the ownership group or buying the team, that’s something the ownership will look at.”

The Commanders launched the sale process late last year and it’s a good bet that there will be some movement toward a deal this year.