Roger Goodell on two Black QBs in Super Bowl: It’s another example of diversity making you better

Getty Images

Both Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts have both commented on the historic nature of this weekend’s matchup, as it will be the first Super Bowl with a pair of Black starting quarterbacks.

In his Wednesday press conference, Goodell was asked why he thinks it has taken so long for this to happen, as it is about to be the 57th Super Bowl.

“There are probably a variety of reasons, probably none of them good, because the reality is that there’s such great talent at that position — Black and white,” Goodell said. “And I was talking to Doug Williams about this just last week, the pride that he has in seeing the advancements. I think there are a lot of reasons. Our quarterbacks in general, that’s the field general. I think we have 11 black starting quarterbacks today, they’re some of the best leaders I’ve ever seen. They’re extraordinary.

“People talk about their talent and their ability to run, but they are incredible leaders. They understand the offense. They run complex offenses — probably more complex than we’ve ever run in the past. And they really add such an element to the game. And I think our game has changed because of their talents. And I think the game has changed on the college level also to develop their talents earlier. And I think that’s true for all quarterbacks.

“But I just think it’s another example of where diversity makes you better. Think about this league without those 11 great young quarterbacks. think about the two in the Super Bowl. They make the league better and that’s what we’re so proud of.”

Goodell didn’t name the 11 quarterbacks, but they would appear to be Mahomes, Hurts, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, Denver’s Russell Wilson, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Chicago’s Justin Fields, Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Seattle’s Geno Smith, and San Francisco’s Trey Lance.