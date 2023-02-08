Roger Goodell on two Black QBs in Super Bowl: It’s another example of diversity making you better

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 8, 2023, 2:44 PM EST
Both Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts have both commented on the historic nature of this weekend’s matchup, as it will be the first Super Bowl with a pair of Black starting quarterbacks.

In his Wednesday press conference, Goodell was asked why he thinks it has taken so long for this to happen, as it is about to be the 57th Super Bowl.

“There are probably a variety of reasons, probably none of them good, because the reality is that there’s such great talent at that position — Black and white,” Goodell said. “And I was talking to Doug Williams about this just last week, the pride that he has in seeing the advancements. I think there are a lot of reasons. Our quarterbacks in general, that’s the field general. I think we have 11 black starting quarterbacks today, they’re some of the best leaders I’ve ever seen. They’re extraordinary.

“People talk about their talent and their ability to run, but they are incredible leaders. They understand the offense. They run complex offenses — probably more complex than we’ve ever run in the past. And they really add such an element to the game. And I think our game has changed because of their talents. And I think the game has changed on the college level also to develop their talents earlier. And I think that’s true for all quarterbacks.

“But I just think it’s another example of where diversity makes you better. Think about this league without those 11 great young quarterbacks. think about the two in the Super Bowl. They make the league better and that’s what we’re so proud of.”

Goodell didn’t name the 11 quarterbacks, but they would appear to be Mahomes, Hurts, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, Denver’s Russell Wilson, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Chicago’s Justin Fields, Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Seattle’s Geno Smith, and San Francisco’s Trey Lance.

15 responses to “Roger Goodell on two Black QBs in Super Bowl: It’s another example of diversity making you better

  2. how exactly does that make the game any better than black vs white or white vs white QBs?

  4. Put more Asians, Native Americans, and Hispanics in there then. Blacks dominate the player’s representation., it’s not diverse enough. If only people will look at the person instead always at the color of skin. I didn’t even notice that both QBs are black, only that they are the best, and that how it should be. Just stop injecting race into everything. It’s getting to be sickening.

  5. The fact that he knew the exact amount of black starting QBs in the NFL is so gross to me. Absolutely treating humans like cattle.

  6. 58% of NFL players are black. 13% of Americans are black. I am all for free market determining that the best players play. But how if you are calling an over reprensation of one demographic “diversity”, you have no clue what that means.

  7. Our country is so overly focused on race. I’d love to see more stories about what decent human beings both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are. They both are incredible teammates and have proven themselves as great leaders of men.

  9. How exactly does Patrick Mahomes get referred to as Black when his birth Mother is 100% Caucasian? He is of mixed heritage and can identify as whatever he wants but that does not change the fact that he is both White and Black.

  10. All most fans care about is the skill and accomplishments which brought these two young men and their teams to the brink of a championship.

  11. How?

    There is bias in the lower levels of football based on “potential” and “measurables.” I’ve been there and seen it. It’s a cut throat business as the numbers get whittled down from high school to college. Most coaches fear missing out on the measurables and they figure that those measurables, combined with their coaching, will produce a star. Excellent players with lower “measurables” are pushed aside. Clearly superior players never get a chance. Race is an issue in football. But not always the way everyone thinks. The fastest receivers are the Edelman types, but they rarely get a chance. We’re now entering the NBA-ification of the NFL. The simpler offenses and reduction in practices, especially in pads, and forcing the NFL to go to these more simplified and repeatable offenses. The result was BAD FOOTBALL in 2022. Diversity only seems to work one way. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Jimmy G (yes) all say hello, and ask that you not frame their presence in the NFL as some kind of racist conspiracy.

  12. “In his Wednesday press conference, Goodell was asked why he thinks it has taken so long for this to happen, as it is about to be the 57th Super Bowl.”

    Lasting changes are achieved organically. This is when it has come to become. As a black, it is condescending to always think we are incapable of working our way to the top without the tailwind provided by culture warriors. These QBs earned it. Is it the same perception with Ivy league graduates? There’s the shadow of affirmative action looming large.

