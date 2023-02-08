Roger Goodell says NFL sees no more injuries in Week 18 or on Thursday nights

February 8, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers, 2023 NFC Championship
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is defending the league’s schedule amid questions about whether the longer season and Thursday Night Football are contributing to injuries.

“Injuries were down 6 percent this year, total injuries,” Goodell said today. “We think that is an incredible positive reinforcement to some of the changes we’re making in the preseason and offseason training, and most importantly the training camp period, where we’re escalating the level of intensity over a number of weeks.”

Asked specifically about the 17-game season adding one more week to the NFL calendar, Goodell said that the league doesn’t see more injuries at the end of the year.

“In Week 18 the injury rate is no different than every other week,” Goodell said.

That may be true, but it’s still a 17th game that players have to play, and any additional game can lead to additional injuries.

NFL players have particularly complained that playing on Thursday nights, with limited rest from the previous Sunday, is hard on their bodies. But Goodell said Thursday nights don’t have more injuries than any other game.

“That injury rate continues to be no different from a game on Sunday,” Goodell said.

For as much as the schedule is talked about, there’s little chance of it changing. A 17-game season and Thursday Night Football are here to stay.

6 responses to “Roger Goodell says NFL sees no more injuries in Week 18 or on Thursday nights

  1. In other words: “The State of the Union is Good(ell).
    It’s the Super Bowl week. Everything is rainbows, roses, and cotton candy.
    Meanwhile the fans can see the game falling apart each week.

  2. The narrative industrial complex (“big j”guys in sports media) is not creative. They stick to ideological talking points, substituting the latest fad for the erstwhile.

  3. Except for the whole concussion asterisk… yeah… I’m gonna have to ask you to pump the brakes there…

  5. A player nearly died on the field a month ago, but nothing to see here! Safe game! Improvement! Always innovating! Practically diving into a pool full of cotton balls!

  6. I’m okay with added games, both on Thursdays & week 18. In fact, let’s add to the schedule another 2 weeks and play 18 games, with 2 bye weeks. Increase the limits on roster numbers to ease the pressure, accordingly. More games, more money, more time to get healthy when hurt…….yeah; that’s the ticket.

