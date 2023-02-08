Texans to interview Matt Burke for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and now they need to work on filling out his first staff in Houston.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that process will include an interview with Matt Burke this week.

Burke spent the 2022 season as the Cardinals defensive line coach and he was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. He’s also worked for the Eagles and Jets since leaving Miami and he worked with the Bengals, Lions, and Titans earlier in his career.

Ryans was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers the last two years and said at his introductory press conference that he has not decided whether he will call plays on defense in Houston.