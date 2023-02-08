Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”

If there were any issues between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brady says they’ve been resolved.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, and the two of them had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other.

“I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach. The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn’t ask me to coach.”

Brady left New England after 20 years to spend his last three years in Tampa Bay, but he says that isn’t a reflection on Belichick.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Brady said. “When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story. So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, ‘Well this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship.”

6 responses to “Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”

  1. Belichick minus Brady = .475 record
    Brady minus elite coaching (BB HOF lock, Arians HOF maybe, 2x NFL COTY, the only interim coach to win this award)? A .444 record

    🤔🤔🤔

  2. Not an accurate perspective of the Belichick criticism.
    The criticism is primarily, if not explicitly focused on Belichick’s coaching record without Tom Brady.
    And that reality says something about Belichick regardless of how stupid it is.

    We’ll just let him have a few more Tommy Tantrums… still too many emotions presently.

  4. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 8, 2023 at 7:03 am
    Belichick minus Brady = .475 record
    Brady minus elite coaching (BB HOF lock, Arians HOF maybe, 2x NFL COTY, the only interim coach to win this award)? A .444 record

    ———-
    You have really been grasping with this “elite coaching” thing. In fact, what you just showed statistically is that without Tom Brady, BB is not an “elite coach”. Moreover, are you claiming that Bruce Arians is an “elite coach”? Really?

  5. BB drafted, developed and promoted Brady. BB also has led NEs qb room from day 1. Brady owes his entire career to BB as he states.

    Our country’s collective IQ has dropped siginificantly the last 20 years in this country.

    This is like saying Montana would have been as great without Bill Walsh.

    lol

  6. Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach.
    ——
    Coach couldn’t hire offensive coaches either or so it seemed this past season. Glad that blunder seems to have been corrected.

