2022 NFL defensive player of the year: Nick Bosa

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won’t be able to celebrate a Super Bowl title in Arizona this week, but he will be able to celebrate an individual accomplishment.

Bosa was announced as the NFL defensive player of the year during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was joined as a finalist for the award by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

It is the first time that Bosa has been selected as the league’s top defensive player in voting conducted by the Associated Press. Bosa, who was the 2019 defensive rookie of the year, received 46 of 50 first-place votes.

Parsons finished second and Jones, who got one first-place vote, finished third in the voting. Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick had two first-place votes and finished fourth while Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams got the other first-place vote. Williams finished seventh behind Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Bosa set career highs with 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits as the spearhead of the 49ers’ league-best defense. The 18.5 sacks were one away from tying Aldon Smith’s single-season 49ers record and they were the most of any player in the NFL this season.

Bosa was also credited with 51 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed in 16 starts. He’ll be looking for a repeat of that individual production and a better team result in 2023.