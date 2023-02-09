2022 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called the MVP award “a team award,” but it’s his name going on the award.

The NFL announced Mahomes as the winner of the official Associated Press MVP award at its Honors show.

He beat out four other finalists — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson — in winning his second career league MVP.

It was expected after he earning first-team All-Pro honors at quarterback last month.

Mahomes became the betting favorite for the award in late December, overtaking Hurts after the Eagles’ quarterback injured his shoulder. Hurts missed two games.

Mahomes received 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 total points. Hurts was second with one first-place vote and 193 total points, with Allen getting the other first-place vote and 151 points.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (55 points) and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa (20) rounded out the top five.

Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

He won his first MVP award in 2018. Peyton Manning has a record five MVPs, and Aaron Rodgers has won the award four times, including the past two. Four players have won it three times, and Joe Montana, Steve Young and Kurt Warner are the only other players besides Mahomes to win it twice.

So, only 10 players have ever won league MVP more than once.

Mahomes did not attend the Honors ceremony, with the Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but he also is a candidate for the final award of the night.

Mahomes is one of 32 players — one from each team — nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.