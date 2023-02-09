2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year: Garrett Wilson

Getty Images

There were three worthy finalists for the Associated Press offensive rookie of the year award.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson won the award in something of a surprise. He beat out 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Seahawks running back Ken Walker.

Wilson received 18 first-place votes, one fewer than Walker, but had 156 total points after being mentioned on 46 ballots. Walker had 129 points and Purdy 78.

Wilson, the second of the Jets’ three first-round picks in 2022, played with four quarterbacks this season. He still finished with 83 receptions, setting a franchise rookie record, for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ohio State product had three 100-yard games and surpassed 90 yards in games six times. His receptions and receiving yards led all rookie wideouts.

Walker recorded 1,050 yards rushing with nine touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 27 passes for 165 yards. Walker had five games with at least 100 yards rushing, including a 167-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chargers in October.

Purdy came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during the Week 13 win over the Dolphins and went 5-0 as as a starter for San Francisco to end the regular season, helping the 49ers secure the NFC West and the conference’s No. 2 seed.

Saints receiver Chris Olave (50 points), Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (12), Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (11), Packers receiver Christian Watson (5), Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (5), Texans running back Dameon Pierce (3) and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (1) rounded out the voting for the award.