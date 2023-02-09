Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is “for sure” deserving of MVP award

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 9, 2023, 10:17 AM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

NFL Honors is on Thursday night, which means we’ll all learn who the Associated Press voters have elected MVP.

While there are five finalists, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the frontrunner to win the award. As the quarterback of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Mahomes secured 49 of the 50 first-place votes for the AP’s All-Pro team. That’s usually a good indication of who will be named MVP.

On Thursday morning, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Mahomes potentially winning his second MVP in five seasons as a starting quarterback.

“I think he’s deserving of it, for sure,” Reid said in his press conference. “He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best. He tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice, into the huddle — ‘Let’s be great today.’ And he lives that.

“My hat goes off to him for that. Very proud of him for it, the way he goes about his business.”

Mahomes led the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes and finished with a 105.2 passer rating.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson are the four remaining MVP finalists.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is “for sure” deserving of MVP award

  1. He may be right. Pull Mahomes off that team and they may win 5-6 games. Definitely a one man show. But also why they should be easy for the Eagles to defend. Hit Patty a few times and he cowers.

  2. Nope Jalen Hurts wins it this year hands down. Without him, they are not the same team.

  3. How about QB of the Year, RB of the Year, Linebacker of the Year, and so on? Or, according to Arian Foster, just hand him an Oscar.

  5. Where is the other media darling QB: Justin Herbert? His record and performance are not as good as they try to force feed us.

  6. I am really amazed at how many people really hate Mahomes. He gives credit to his coaches and teammates and never has a bad word to say about anyone ever. He respects his opponents as well and is happy to let other people get credit for the Chiefs success. The only real reason people hate him is they are jealous he’s not on their team.

  8. Mahomes has it in the bag. It’s already won. The Super Bowl is all that really matters now.

  9. acemagee45 says:
    February 9, 2023 at 10:38 am
    GOAT

    ——–

    Greatest of active throwers? That’s true.

  10. Ya, let’s do an every position of the year award…. What should we call it? “All-pro” would be a good name for it…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.