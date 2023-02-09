Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is “for sure” deserving of MVP award

Getty Images

NFL Honors is on Thursday night, which means we’ll all learn who the Associated Press voters have elected MVP.

While there are five finalists, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the frontrunner to win the award. As the quarterback of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Mahomes secured 49 of the 50 first-place votes for the AP’s All-Pro team. That’s usually a good indication of who will be named MVP.

On Thursday morning, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Mahomes potentially winning his second MVP in five seasons as a starting quarterback.

“I think he’s deserving of it, for sure,” Reid said in his press conference. “He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best. He tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice, into the huddle — ‘Let’s be great today.’ And he lives that.

“My hat goes off to him for that. Very proud of him for it, the way he goes about his business.”

Mahomes led the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes and finished with a 105.2 passer rating.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson are the four remaining MVP finalists.