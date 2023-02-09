Arthur Blank: I love our young quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2023, 9:21 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said recently that the team is going to look for additions to the quarterback room this offseason and they have a lot of cap room and the eighth overall pick to use as part of that effort.

They also have 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder coming back after closing out his rookie season with four starts and one influential member of the organization is excited about that. Falcons owner Arthur Blank called Ridder a “natural leader” who impressed him with his play in the final weeks of the season.

“I love our young quarterback,” Blank said. “I know he only played four games but the trend line during those four games was all good. He didn’t throw the ball to the other team which is a huge factor in winning games. He’s not color blind, so I feel good about where we are and I think our fans should feel that way, honestly.”

Ridder was 73-of-115 for 708 yards and two touchdowns in his four starts. As Blank noted, he avoided interceptions but he did lose a pair of fumbles.

The Falcons also have Marcus Mariota under contract, but last year’s benching makes it hard to imagine the Falcons would choose him over Ridder. An outside acquisition would be a different story, even if the guy who signs the checks likes what he’s seen so far.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Arthur Blank: I love our young quarterback

  1. “I don’t remember his name at the moment, but he’s young, and we drafted him, and so…I think he’s really good.”

    Thanks, Uncle Art

  2. He’s kind of a poor man’s Justin Fields — he can run pretty well but he can’t pass at all. If he makes it two full seasons as the Falcons starting QB I would be shocked.

  7. Desmond Ridder was a quality College Quarterback. He has the tools, ability, and desire to succeed in the NFL. Four starts isn’t enough of a sample to give an intelligent comment regarding his future.

  9. I’ve never seen a team as scared to throw the ball as the Falcons were last year. There was a game against the Bengals where the Falcons were down 3 scores and they still only threw the ball 13 times in the entire game. As a UC fan, I love Des Ridder. I don’t know that he’s an NFL QB, but that offensive scheme is not going to show anyone that he is or isn’t one. They need MAJOR changes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.