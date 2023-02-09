Brian Flores opted for bird in the hand in Minnesota

One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals.

Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some have wondered whether he decided he didn’t want it. The truth is fairly simple.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flores opted to take the bird in the hand.

With the Vikings scrambling to hire a defensive coordinator, if he had waited for a final answer from the Cardinals, he may have been out of luck. As it stands, Flores takes another step toward becoming a head coach again, despite his pending lawsuit against the league and multiple teams.

By next year or the year after, he could become an A-list option — if he turns around a pathetically bad defense.

Of course, by next year and/or the year after, his litigation possibly will have progressed to the point where evidence is being compiled and allegations are being made during deposition testimony and feathers are even more ruffled. That could definitely complicate the effort to get a head-coaching job.

  2. It’s a good hire for Minny and at the end of the day only bolsters Flores’s well known work to fix a D like BB of old when he’d immediatelyt fix a defense and make it top 5 in the league overnight, except for Pittsburgh last year where Tomlin probably had too much of a finger on that middling D.

    At worst, Minnesota is getting the best available DC on the market and their D will be fixed.

    It also shows Flores can do this if given full control of the defense and gives him more on his resume after Ross tried to get him to tank and tamper to cheat for Brady.

  3. As a Vikings fan, I’m excited to have Flores, but I was against the hire because he’s not going to be here long and I would like stability at this position. We watched the opposite play out for 7 years with a defensive head coach and a constantly rotating cast of OC’s without much success.

    There’s also the argument that if he leaves presumably he’ll have people in place in MN that can replace him and continue on. But wouldn’t those people leave with Flores if they’re any good?

    I wish the Vikings had found a position coach that was ready for the next step up for DC, a guy who’d be developing the defense for a few years before even getting consideration for HC. Not at HC candidate pre-baked into the hire that is destined to leave as soon as circumstances allow.

    Unless he’s a total failure in MN in which case, lose-lose.

  6. This was a home run hire by MN. Now we just need to shed the old players with high salaries and get the kids going.

  8. the guy is a good coach – the Dolphins blew it – that team was on the rise with his leadership – I think he would have gotten just as much out of Tyreek and Waddle if he had an opportunity to do so and the Defense would have been better as well – but we will never know

