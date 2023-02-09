Brock Purdy says doctors may switch to more complex elbow surgery during operation

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy confirmed that the plan is for him to have an internal brace repair surgery to repair the injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, but that plan could change during the operation.

Purdy is set for the surgery on February 22 and he said on KNBR Thursday that Dr. Keith Meister could opt for “a hybrid surgery” that would involve both a reconstruction as well as the internal brace.

“Yeah, that’s Dr. Meister’s call,” Purdy shared. “He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen, and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it. It’s obviously for the best call for my career moving forward. And he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us, so it’ll be good.”

The internal brace surgery would come with a six-month recovery timeline. A more complex surgery would come with a different outlook and the ultimate decision will help shape the team’s quarterback competition this offseason.