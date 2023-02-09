Howie Roseman sees Darius Slay trade as a key move for a great teammate and captain

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman pulled off a great trade when he had to give up only a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from the Lions, and he talked this week about what an important part Slay has been of getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Roseman said that the Lions were willing to give up Slay without getting much in return because Slay and then-Lions coach Matt Patricia were not getting along, and Slay has been one of the easiest people to get along with in Philadelphia.

“Slay in that situation in Detroit, they weren’t seeing eye to eye,” Roseman told Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. “The ironic thing is we didn’t know Slay that well, and all the reports coming out of Detroit — I remember talking about it and going, I think this is a really good guy who loves football, but obviously you don’t know until you live with him. But this guy is our captain right now, he loves football, he loves being around his teammates, he’s so selfless, he’s taking the rookies and having his wife cook them meals, what a great guy.”

A great guy, acquired in a great trade.