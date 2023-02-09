Ja’Marr Chase: I think Joe Burrow wants to set up his contract to keep weapons around him

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2023, 1:04 PM EST
NFL: JAN 08 Ravens at Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals have started thinking about quarterback Joe Burrow‘s second NFL contract and it’s sure to be a big one given the market for quarterbacks that can play at the level Burrow has been on the last couple of years.

Other teams have had a hard time holding onto other key pieces once their quarterbacks graduate from their rookie contracts and the Bengals will have to make those kinds of decisions once Burrow’s deal is done. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are among the other players the Bengals will have to try to hold onto in the years to come.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Chase said he thinks Burrow will take that into account when it comes time to sign a deal.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think Joe’s really too worried about how much money he’s gonna make because he’s already making a tremendous amount,” Chase said. “It’ll work out for itself, it will all work out. I think Joe knows what he wants and how he wants to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. And I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

Even if Burrow doesn’t demand the biggest possible contract, it’s going to be difficult to keep everyone on the roster in Cincinnati in the coming years. Figuring out a way to make sure Chase remains the team’s top wideout as long as possible would be a good place to start, however.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Ja’Marr Chase: I think Joe Burrow wants to set up his contract to keep weapons around him

  1. Lamar Jackson on line 1: “Take the maximum guaranteed money so you use up 30% of the salary cap. If Watson has a guaranteed contract, then everyone should. Right?” When there is no money left to pay for a quality O-line, RB’s and receivers, there will no-one to blame but the stupid Browns Front Office/Owner.

  2. Joe understands legacy of winning is greater than being the highest paid. Honing his inner Tom Brady/Tim Duncan to ensure they can keep a full arsenal. Great leader on and off the field if he takes a bit of a discount.

  4. Tell him to call Lamar.
    Lamar could learn a thing or 2 about sacrificing the teams future success because you want to be the highest paid.

  5. Those talking about Lamar, exactly what weapons does he have around him? The Ravens have never surrounded him with offensive talent minus Mark Andrews.

  6. Burrow deserves to get paid so he doesn`t have to take a discount. It`s about how you structure the contract and i think Burrow (just like Mahomes did) has the confidence in himself to know he doesn`t have to get all the money guaranteed and wreck the cap because they aren`t going to cut him so he`ll get his money. He can easily get insurance to cover the injury risk. Every year KC can go to Mahomes and turn salary to bonus and create cap space and i think that`s the kind of deal Burrow is looking for.

  7. I wonder how Ja’Marr would respond to this if Joe had said:

    “At the end of the day, I don’t think [Ja’Marr’s] really too worried about how much money he’s gonna make because he’s already making a tremendous amount,” hypothetical Joe said. “It’ll work out for itself, it will all work out. I think Ja’Marr knows what he wants and how he wants to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. And I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

    So when players are dishing out discounts, let’s see how they ride too. I’m betting Ja’Marr would like to get paid like a top if not the top receiver in the NFL.

  8. Mike Brown. Good luck with that. When the rookie contracts expire he won’t even be willing to spend to the cap.

  9. Let’s see if Joe B really feels that way once he sits down with his agent. Don’t forget, the union pressures these guys to stick it to the owners as much as possible.

    Burrow seems to be a guy who marches to the beat of his own drum, I hope he does take the long view when it comes time to negotiate.

  10. Yo Ja’Marr! Tom was married to a super model whose net worth was more than double his. He could afford to take less salary. Joe is married to a data analyst. Decent job, but c’mon. He’s going to be the highest paid qb when he signs his 2nd contract. At least until Herbert signs.

  11. Ja’Marr’s just 1 year behind Joe on this train so we’ll see what he’s looking for next year. If they all work together to get it done, awesome, but I can’t blame them for getting what’s best for them. Just remember that whatever deal Joe signs, there’s ZERO reason to get rid of Higgins this year. The tag isn’t that bad for receivers if they want to use it in 2024, or tag and trade, or even just let him walk, but there is ZERO reason to trade a stud WR making under $4M when your SB window is wide open in 2023.

  12. bullcharger says:
    February 9, 2023 at 1:58 pm
    Mike Brown. Good luck with that. When the rookie contracts expire he won’t even be willing to spend to the cap.
    ___________________________________________________________

    Spends to the cap every year. Made Carson Palmer the highest paid player in NFL history at one point. Made Andy Dalton a top 5 paid QB at one point despite it being Andy Dalton. He hasn’t been the cheapskate we all loved to make fun of for about 15 years now.

  14. sellingadream says:
    February 9, 2023 at 2:11 pm
    Yo Ja’Marr! Tom was married to a super model whose net worth was more than double his. He could afford to take less salary. Joe is married to a data analyst.

    **********

    Yeah, I imagine things would be pretty tight in the Burrow household if Joe only took $30M/year instead of $45M/year.

    They’d probably have to survive on Ramen Noodles and bologna sandwiches at least until that 4th or 5th year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.