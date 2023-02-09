Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner.

Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super Bowl-winning Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Lurie called him asking what Jones was talking about.

“I said, ‘I have no idea,’” Johnson said. “Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the [2023] NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players.”

The Eagles are in good salary cap shape in 2023 and have two first-round draft picks, their own and the Saints’ No. 10 overall pick, so it’s hard to see how anyone could claim that they bet it all on this season. That’s what Jones claimed, but few agree with him.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time,” Johnson said.